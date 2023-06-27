Donald Trump recorded discussing secret documents
A recording obtained by US network CNN, and later by other US news outlets, has captured the former US president seeming to acknowledge classified documents were in his possession.
In the audio, Mr Trump can be heard to say "as president I could have declassified it, but now I can't".
He is facing 37 counts of illegally retaining classified documents, to which he has pleaded not guilty.
The recording has not been independently verified by the BBC.