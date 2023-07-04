Crack in rollercoaster caught on camera

The Fury 325 rollercoaster was shut down after a visitor filmed a large crack in one of its support pillars. The ride, located at the Carowinds amusement park in Charlotte, North Carolina, is now under investigation.

Named after its maximum height of 325ft (99m), the Fury 325 is one of the park's main attractions. When it opened in 2015 the park claimed it was the "longest giga coaster in North America".

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available for iPhone and Android.