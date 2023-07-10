One dead in New York flood: Video shows submerged streets

The National Weather Service in the US has issued emergency flood warnings for Orange, Putnam and Rockland counties, north of New York City.

Police have closed roads and issued a rare flash flood emergency, telling residents to avoid travel.

Local resident Melissa Roberts, in Orange County, captured the flooding on camera - the water was up to her knees and cars were submerged.

It's been reported that one foot (30cm) of rain fell in some areas.

Steven Neuhaus, the Orange County executive, said there had been one death related to the floods, the New York Times reported.

Video edited by Gem O'Reilly