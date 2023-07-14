A local hunter has wrestled and caught the longest Burmese python ever to be documented in Florida. The record was confirmed by a local environmental organisation, which said the animal measured 19ft (579cm) and weighed 125lb (56kg).

The Burmese python is an invasive species in southern Florida, believed to be responsible for the decline of native mammal populations. It is legal for them to be captured and humanely killed when found in the state.