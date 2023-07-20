Walmart roof destroyed during pounding hail storm
Golf ball-sized hail smashed through the roof of a Walmart in western Wisconsin on Wednesday. The damage from the storm forced the store to close that night and the following day, a store manager told the BBC.
The hail, in tandem with rainfall and tornado warnings, caused destruction throughout Wisconsin’s Barron and Pierce counties.
Next week temperatures in the same region are predicted hit triple digits as residents brace for more extreme weather.