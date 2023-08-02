Black bear cools off in California swimming pool

A bear has been spotted taking a dip in a swimming pool in the backyard of a house in California.

Extreme heat has hit parts of the US, including here, with temperatures breaking records across states.

Burbank Police Department posted footage on social media of the bear splashing around and escaping the heat, before it scaled over a nearby wall and climbed up a tree.

It also shared safety tips for what to do if you see a bear.

