Watch: Injured Californian horse airlifted to safety

Obe, a 25-year-old horse, was airlifted to hospital after slipping and falling in Orange Country, southern California.

The hoofed mammal had been on a walk with his owner when the incident occurred.

Struggling to get up, Obe was sedated before he was fitted with a harness and taken to the skies before landing at the Shea Center, a riding facility in San Juan Capistrano.

Obe was eventually able to stand up and greet other horses at the facility, local news reported.