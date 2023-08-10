Hawaii wildfires scorched land 'like an apocalypse'

Drone and helicopter footage shows neighbourhoods burnt to the ground, after deadly wildfires tore through the Hawaiian island of Maui.

The city of Lahaina, the island's main tourist destination, has suffered major damage. Strong winds from a distant hurricane fanned the flames.

Thousands of people have been forced to evacuate their homes and a state of emergency has been declared.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available for iPhone and Android.