Police in the US were able to use a drone to uncover a suspected package thief's hiding place.

The suspect had fled on foot after attempting to steal a package from a porch, causing a minor traffic accident in the meantime, Fayette County police said in a statement.

Using a drone, officers followed the man's moments, eventually tracking him to the storm drain.

A police dog was sent down the hole before the man decided to surrender, local media reported. He was jailed after a medical check up.