Video footage captured by a drone shows the destruction caused by wildfires that swept through the historic town of Lahaina, on the Hawaiian island of Maui.

Dozens of people on the island have died in the wildfires, with scores of buildings and vehicles also being destroyed.

The coastal town attracts some two million tourists a year.

