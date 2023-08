In Daytona, Florida Gina Helsel and her dog Stewart came face-to-face with a bear just outside her home in the early morning.

She told the BBC that it wasn't until a day later that she saw the footage captured by her doorbell camera.

“My kids were crying. They were like, ‘Mom, you almost died.’ But then, they started laughing," Helsel said.

She has since gotten a new security camera with a siren on it as a safety precaution.