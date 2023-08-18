A Hawaii resident filmed the moments before his family home was overcome by fire in Lahaina, on the island of Maui.

Ronnia Pilapil shared two videos with the BBC saying he felt lucky just to be alive.

After sending his wife and nine-year-old away, Mr Pilapil, 38, had tried to fight the flames himself using a garden hose.

But when the wind became so strong that the water started to fly back into his face, he decided to run away to safety.

Read the latest on Hawaii here.