Storm Hilary: Front loader scoops up flood victims in Coachella Valley
Rescue crews used a front loader to take residents trapped in their homes to safety in Coachella Valley, southern California.
Storm Hilary battered parts of the US, bringing record-breaking rainfall and causing flash flooding. Death Valley National Park received a full year's worth of rain in one day, and remains indefinitely closed.
Hilary, now a post-tropical cyclone, could still bring flooding to parts of Nevada, Oregon and Idaho.