Should we worry about recent spike in Covid cases?

In a wide ranging interview about his life after retiring as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Anthony Fauci tells the BBC's Katty Kay that 96% of the US population has a degree of immunity against the most recent Covid variant but urges people to get a booster shot that will be released in September.

"There is enough fundamental community-level protection, it's not going to be the tsunami of cases that we've seen."