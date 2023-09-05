Thousands of people are stranded at the Burning Man festival after bad weather turned the ground into thick mud.

Revellers have been told to take shelter and conserve their food, while roads in and out of the event are closed.

An investigation has been launched into the death of a person at the festival in Nevada's Black Rock Desert.

Reporting by David Willis. Video by James Harness.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available for iPhone and Android.