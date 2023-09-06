Huge queues as Burning Man exodus begins

People were finally able to leave Burning Man festival in Nevada on Monday, after wet conditions eased.

Heavy rain had caused a mud bath, with rainfall near the end of last week thought to have been the heaviest since the festival began more than 30 years ago.

Drone and satellite footage shows huge queues of people heading away from the festival.

