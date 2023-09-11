The Pennsylvania manhunt... 12 days in 90 seconds

On 31 August, Danelo Cavalcante escaped Chester County Prison in Pennsylvania by climbing a wall and for several days authorities thought he was inside a perimeter near the prison.

Apparently, Cavalcante stole a van during the weekend and new images from a doorbell camera show him with new clothes outside the search area.

He was sentenced to life in prison after murdering his former girlfriend. Authorities say he committed a similar crime in his homeland, Brazil.