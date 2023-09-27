Passengers left upside down as ride malfunctions in Canada

Passengers were left hanging upside down for almost 30 minutes, after an amusement park ride broke down in Ontario, Canada.

Footage from TikTok shows the malfunctioning ride inverted with riders still on board, as people look on in shock from the ground.

The park's maintenance team responded to the incident and managed to bring all passengers down and assessed by first aid staff. Local media reported that two guests complained of chest pains before being released without any need for further medical attention.

