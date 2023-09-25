The moment Canadian lawmakers celebrate Ukrainian Nazi

Canada’s House of Commons Speaker Anthony Rota honoured Yaroslav Hunka, 98, during Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s visit. Hunka was a member of a Waffen-SS unit, which supplied guards for Nazi concentration camps.

"He [Hunka] is a Ukrainian hero, a Canadian hero. We thank him for all his service,” said Rota before Parliament gave Hunka a standing ovation.

Rota also introduced Hunka as a man “who fought [for] the Ukrainian independence against the Russians, and continues to support the troops today.”