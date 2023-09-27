Two teenagers have been arrested after leading the police on a car chase in a stolen vehicle in Hillsborough County.

Video posted on social media by the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office shows the suspects leading the police in a high-speed chase on a Florida highway.

A police vehicle then used the precision immobilisation technique (PIT) to bring the stolen car to a stop.

The 14-year-old and 15-year-old suspects have been charged with grand theft.

