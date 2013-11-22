BBC News

10 things we didn't know last week

News snippets
Sliced and diced for your convenience

Published

1. You can make cheese from the bacteria of human tears, belly buttons and noses.

Find out more (Smithsonian Magazine)

2. The average time taken to drink half a pint of beer in pubs on a November Saturday night in Brighton in 1938 was 7.3 minutes.

Find out more

3. The market value of a diplodocus skeleton in the UK is between £400,000 and £600,000.

Find out more

4. Promiscuous female mice rear sons who are more attractive to females.

Find out more

5. It's impossible to tickle yourself by pretending someone else is doing the tickling.

Find out more (New Scientist)

6. The Pope says he goes to confession at least fortnightly as he's a sinner.

Find out more

7. Film actor John Wayne coined the phrase "the Big C" to avoid naming cancer.

Find out more

8. Shaking hands with your middle finger folded in is considered lewd in Dubai.

Find out more

9. Humans seem to be born with an innate distrust of plants.

Find out more (The Economist)

10. New York City mechanical street sweepers cover 6,000 miles a day at eight miles per hour.

Find out more (The Atlantic)

Seen a thing? Tell the Magazine on Twitter using the hashtag #thingIdidntknowlastweek

Follow @BBCNewsMagazine on Twitter and on Facebook

Seen a thing? Tell the Magazine on Twitter using the hashtag #thingIdidntknowlastweek

Follow @BBCNewsMagazine on Twitter and on Facebook