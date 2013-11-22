10 things we didn't know last week
1. You can make cheese from the bacteria of human tears, belly buttons and noses.
2. The average time taken to drink half a pint of beer in pubs on a November Saturday night in Brighton in 1938 was 7.3 minutes.
3. The market value of a diplodocus skeleton in the UK is between £400,000 and £600,000.
4. Promiscuous female mice rear sons who are more attractive to females.
5. It's impossible to tickle yourself by pretending someone else is doing the tickling.
6. The Pope says he goes to confession at least fortnightly as he's a sinner.
7. Film actor John Wayne coined the phrase "the Big C" to avoid naming cancer.
8. Shaking hands with your middle finger folded in is considered lewd in Dubai.
9. Humans seem to be born with an innate distrust of plants.
10. New York City mechanical street sweepers cover 6,000 miles a day at eight miles per hour.
