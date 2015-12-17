Caption Challenge: Beefy and the leopard

Image copyright Getty Images

Winning entries in the Caption Challenge.

The competition is now closed.

This week, legendary cricketer Sir Ian Botham begins his charity walk in South Africa with his wife and a large feline for company.

Correction: It's been drawn to our attention that this cat has been misidentified. It is, of course, a cheetah. Not a leopard.

Thanks to all who entered. The prize of a small amount of kudos to the following:

6. Toby Davies:

"Those cold glassy eyes, they aren't natural for a creature like that," thought the cheetah.

5. Rhys Rosser:

Sir Ian Botham denies allegations of spot fixing.

4. Michael Gibson:

Feline cheetah'd.

3. Steven Young

Presenters not sure about the new Blue Peter pet.

2. Nick Payne

"I'm a cheetah you muppets."

1. Liam Higgins

Fortunately for them the cat could not read what flavour they were.

