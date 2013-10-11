Burma: The 'self-inflicted doctor shortage'

During five decades of military rule, more than 6,000 people - including government critics, journalists and public sector workers - were blacklisted, meaning they were deemed a threat to national security and barred from entering or leaving the country. Delhi-based Mizzima News Agency reports that 1,000 doctors, who'd been stripped of their medical licences, were removed from the list on Thursday. It's part of a bid to address "overhaul the long-neglected healthcare system" and address the shortage of medical professionals, according to the Irrawaddy magazine. It quotes a health ministry offical as saying "many more" remain on the list but that they "would be removed in the future".