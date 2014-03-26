Russia: 'Male' kangaroo gives birth in Siberia
By News from Elsewhere...
...as found by BBC Monitoring
- Published
A kangaroo in a Siberian zoo who was thought to be male has surprised everyone by delivering a baby, it appears.
"It has a lovely face and a beautiful little tail," Barnaul Zoo, says, describing the young kangaroo on its website. "Because birth for kangaroos is a very mysterious and long process, it went unnoticed by staff zoo," it adds.
The baby kangaroo, known as a joey, was about 15cm (6in) in size when it was discovered on 22 March, suggesting it was born some time ago. Kangaroos are about the size of a cherry when they are born, and can then spend several months in their mother's pouch before they start venturing out.
The mother was identified as a male at another zoo, before she arrived in Barnaul, and she had already been given the name Chuck. But in light of the discovery that she is indeed a female, zoo director Sergey Pisarev says, "His mother probably needs to be renamed," the Itar-Tass news agency reports.
Use #NewsfromElsewhere to stay up-to-date with our reports via Twitter.