Norway: Four-year-old sleepwalks 5km to nearby town
- Published
A four-year-old Norwegian girl has terrified her family by sleepwalking over 5km (3 miles) to a nearby town on a stormy night, wearing just her underwear and a pair of thin boots.
Police found the girl unharmed in the town of Honningsvag on the northern island of Mageroeya after locals called at 06:30 on Monday, the Finnmark Dagblad reports. Her aunt - who is looking after the girl and her three young siblings while their mother went on holiday - thought her niece was asleep in bed when the police rang. "I ran into the bedroom and was devastated when I saw that she wasn't lying in bed," she tells the Verdens Gang newspaper.
The girl apparently remembers dreaming that the house was on fire, putting on her boots and unlocking the front door, her aunt says. She probably went first to a nearby fish factory and then walked through an 800m (2,600ft) tunnel to get to Honningsvag. "She must've been out for several hours," the aunt says. "And in this weather, it's been really cold and miserable. The house was rumbling in the night, there's been such a strong wind."
Use #NewsfromElsewhere to stay up-to-date with our reports via Twitter.