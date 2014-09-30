30 September 2014 Last updated at 11:31

China metro strip stunt prompts apology from laundry

News from Elsewhere... News from Elsewhere... ...media reports from around the world, found by BBC Monitoring
Two women "strip" on Shanghai metro The company now says the entire scene was staged

More News from Elsewhere

A Chinese laundry company is facing a heavy fine after apparently hiring two actresses to strip down to their underwear on a Shanghai metro train.

In a clip posted on Chinese video websites last week, two girls suddenly start undressing on what seems to be a crowded train. Passengers are seen filming them on their mobile phones, while a middle-aged woman appears to be telling them off. A man dressed in the uniform of a laundry company then gets on and collects the girls' discarded clothes. After the film spread online, police approached the company.

Citing a "negative public reaction", the business, Tidy Laundry, has now apologised for its "mistake", saying it merely wanted to promote its on-call service in an "exaggerated way", the Shanghai Daily reports. They say everyone immediately involved - strippers, filming bystanders and outraged passengers - were hired actors. But this may not be the end of the firm's troubles - police say they are investigating whether they broke laws banning adverts that have a "bad influence on society".

Use #NewsfromElsewhere to stay up-to-date with our reports via Twitter.

More on This Story

More News from Elsewhere