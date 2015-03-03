Israel: Rabbis back 'pre-nups' to let women remarry

"No one deserves to stay chained in a terrible marriage with a knife at their throat," Rabbi Stav tells the Times of Israel, adding that he wants pre-nups to become the norm for Israel's Jews, so they can divorce "with respect and dignity". The Artuz Sheva website notes that the rabbinical establishment and conservative "Haredi" wing of Judaism have been wary of Tzohar's ideas in the past. But a spokesman from the association says Jerusalem's chief rabbi has given his vocal backing to the idea, and "lots of Haredi figures support our initiative silently". One woman who was refused a divorce for six years tells the Times of Israel that women get stuck without a way out. They "can't move on, can't get married, can't have children", she says. "I'm so glad that someone finally is standing up and working to do something about it."