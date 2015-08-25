Poland: Drought reveals Soviet WW2 plane in lake

Falling water levels revealed the aircraft wedged in the mud in an oxbow lake in Kamion, about 70km (40 miles) west of Warsaw, the RMF radio website reports. The remains of the two crew members have already been removed from the site, and several parts of the plane itself have been recovered, the report says. "For now we have managed to find the instrument panel, the engine, a wheel and a well-preserved radio set," says Zdzislaw Leszczynski, director of the Vistula River Museum in nearby Wyszogrod. "The plane was so battered that it's impossible to determine which model it is for the time being," he says.