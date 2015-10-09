Japan: Citizens clamour for Tokyo disaster manual

According to Yomiuri Shimbun, the part of the guide which has provoked the greatest interest is the section of survival tips in the event of earthquake, floods, heavy snow or terrorist attack. While not quite MacGyver-level ingenuity, it shows how to use a toilet as a makeshift water supply, change the size of a battery so it can fit different devices, and how to make a knapsack out of a pair of trousers. It's currently available to download in Japanese and English from the city government's website, but for those who still crave a physical copy of the manual, the Tokyo government is considering selling it at cost price.