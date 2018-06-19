Image copyright Oasys Lifestyle Group Image caption Oasys says their clothing is "lightweight" and "quick-to-dry", therefore best suited for blue-collar workers

A Japanese company has launched a line of business suits specifically for blue-collar workers, it's reported.

According to the Japan Times, the Oasys Style Wear company in Tokyo is launching a line of "lightweight, quick-to-dry" business suits in July for men and women who spend long periods of time working outdoors.

Japan Times says that the company began selling a line of suits in March after its engineers were praised on their formal attire.

"We received an increased number of young applicants as well as favourable comments from our clients and peer companies," the firm's spokesman, Hayato Suhara, said.

Japan Times says that hundreds have since enquired about the line, and the clothing has proven popular amongst rubbish collectors, agriculture workers, and construction personnel.

'More water-resistant'

According to the Oasys website, compliments towards their engineering staff sparked a realisation that there is a serious deficiency of Japanese people in their 20s and 30s entering manual labour.

Oasys says the more informal clothing traditionally associated with blue collar work has given industry workers a "dirty, bad looking and poorly groomed" image.

It said this is particularly concerning given the country's continued need for more earthquake relief staff as well as construction workers to meet the country's increased economic development demands.

It tells the Japan Times that the clothing range is helping to transform ideas about the agriculture industry, noting that the clothing line was given a publicity boost after being worn by Kiyoto Saito, a rice farmer who became an online celebrity in 2016 for being the "world's best dressed farmer".

"I've been wearing some functional suits for work, but this work wear is more water-resistant," he tells the paper. "I don't have to put on rainwear for light rain."

Image copyright Oasys Lifestyle Group Image caption The brand is trying to dissuade people from thinking they have to dress down in the blue collar industry

Reporting by Kerry Allen

