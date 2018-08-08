Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Millions of sheep are sold and sacrificed for the Eid al-Adha religious festival

Sheep traders in Algeria are using Facebook and a local online selling site to sell their livestock ahead of the Islamic Eid al-Adha festival.

They are hopeful that e-commerce can spare them the risks that come with travelling to big cities to sell their sacrificial animals, given that traders have previously been beaten and had their sheep stolen, Echourouk news website reports.

Facebook and Ouedkniss.com, an Algerian classified ad site, offer traders platforms to post pictures of their livestock from the comfort of their homes.

An ad posted on Ouedkniss on 7 August showed pictures of rams of "a global renown" which were for sale at "an excellent price".

Another trader advertising livestock on the same site offered to transport sheep, calves and even horses to prospective buyers.

Facebook pages are also being used to showcase livestock for sale across Algeria.

Image copyright Ouedkniss.com Image caption 'Celebrate your Eid al-Adha with one of the best breeds of sheep in the country' says one online advert

You might also be interested in:

Some six million animals are destined for slaughter this year in Algeria, compared with four million in previous years, and the National Federation of Farmers has stressed that sacrifices are both readily available and affordable for Algerians.

Speaking to Echourouk, one farmer said that he had used the internet to sell 23 sheep for a total of 500,000 dinars ($4,215; £3,260); while another said he had gone online offering the free delivery of Eid kebabs to major Algerian cities.

This year's Eid al-Adha will start on the evening of 21 August. The second most important festival in the Muslim calendar after Eid al-Fitr, which immediately follows the fasting month of Ramadan, it is focused around animal sacrifice but is also a time when Muslims travel to the Saudi city of Mecca to perform the Hajj pilgrimage.

Reporting by Samia Hosny and Alistair Coleman

Next story: God and poets back Ukraine road safety

Use #NewsfromElsewhere to stay up-to-date with our reports via Twitter.