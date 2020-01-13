Image copyright FREDRIK VON ERICHSEN/DPA/AFP via Getty Images Image caption Camels are bred in Astrakhan region

A train in southern Russia was delayed for the better part of an hour after getting stuck behind a slow-moving camel.

The languid mammal can be seen trotting along the tracks, seemingly oblivious to angry hoots from the train, in footage posted on social media sites.

Volga Railways confirmed to Interfax news agency that the the train suffered a delay of more than 40 minutes.

The train crew can be heard saying they had to slow the locomotive down from 22 to 13 kilometres an hour, adding that the animal might "fall down and lie right there" on the tracks.

The incident took place near the Russian-Kazakh border in Astrakhan Region, Volga Railways confirmed.

It also expressed concern that an increasing number of wild and domestic animals have been wandering on to the tracks in the region, causing a potential threat to passengers and train crew alike.

Image copyright YouTube / Max Bure Image caption The camel appeared to be in no rush

