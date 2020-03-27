Swedish guide lists 'unpopular' days out

Image copyright Huddinge Naturguide/Facebook Image caption The long and winding road

Huddinge municipality on the outskirts of Stockholm has listed the area's "least popular days out" to help people practice social distancing during the coronavirus outbreak.

"Do you want to be free from human contact?" asks the Huddinge Nature Guide, which is run by the local environmental department. "Huddinge has tips for our least popular days out," it says in a Facebook post.

The post highlights the three least-visited local attractions from the official outdoor guide.

Day out at a parking lot?

The Cinderella days out for the whole family include a 10-km route, which the Huddinge officials themselves admit is "long and bumpy", with "few people bothering to walk the whole way round".

Alternatively, Huddingers seeking to avoid the crowds and get in touch with their inner hermit could visit the "entrance to the nuclear power station in the Lanna Forest," the Nature Guide suggests.

This attraction consisted of a parking lot and an information board. Only two people had ever registered a visit. "Bring iodine," the Guide suggests.

'Not for the squeamish'

The last option for Huddinge's socially-distancing nature fiends is the "Roadkill by the Glado Windmill" outing.

Visitors are instructed to walk along a forest trail to watch out for birds like the white-tailed eagle, the goshawk and the buzzard.

"Nearby is a feeding site for birds of prey, where roadkill is laid out," the Huddinge municipal website advises.

Birdwatchers should make sure they have "plenty of time, as it can be hours before the birds show up".

Only five people had ever registered a visit. "Not for the squeamish," reflects the Nature Guide.

No lockdown

The Facebook post has been liked and shared by hundreds of Swedes as they get to grips with the coronavirus instructions laid down by their government.

Sweden is not in a lockdown, but universities and higher secondary schools are closed, and the public are being asked to avoid travelling, and to work from home where they can.

People older than 70 are to remain indoors, and large gatherings have been banned.

Image copyright Huddinge Kommun Image caption The nuclear power plant welcomes social distancers

Reporting by Matilda Welin

