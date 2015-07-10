The business owner with Down's Syndrome
By Kate Monaghan
BBC News, Ouch
- Published
"I didn't want to work in ASDA. I wanted to run my own business" says 28-year-old Laura Green. The young entrepreneur from Runcorn, Cheshire, says that because she has Down's Syndrome people didn't think it was even worth talking to her about her future.
"There was no career planning at school for me. I was just killing time until I was moved onto the next step in the system. After three years I said 'no more' and I left." With that, Green spent time with family and friends trying to work out what it was she wanted to do with her life.
"I decided that I wanted to work in fashion. Not for someone else but I wanted to set up my own business selling fashion accessories. So that's what I did."
For a version without subtitles, click here.
Video Journalist: Kate Monaghan