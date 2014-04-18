Pension problems, tax privacy, archbishop on gay marriage and 'echoes of the Nazis'

Its sister paper, the Independent, quotes Abdullah Deghayes' father describing his son as a "martyr" who died "for a just cause". Abdullah left the UK with his brother Jaffar, 16, in January, and reportedly died shortly after his 18th birthday. Their older brother, Amer, 20 is also said to have been wounded. The Daily Mirror hears from Abdullah's school friends, one of whom described him as "one of the nicest lads you could ever meet".