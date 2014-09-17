Scottish independence clashes, London Fashion Week, and spider 'invasion'

Describing a "bitterly divided" country in which "intimidation is a currency of a 'Yes' mob", the Daily Mirror's Kevin Maguire says: "Heckling is part of a lively democracy. Accusations of betrayal against the English leader of a British party stink of hatred and xenophobia." Meanwhile, ITV political editor Tom Bradby writes in the Mail that reporters have been subject to the same "bullying". "While I am sure both sides have been guilty, the truth - uncomfortable as it is to say it - is that most of the heckling and abuse does seem to be coming from the Nationalists. Those in Scotland who are quick to abuse and see bias around every corner might want to think about the face they are showing the world."