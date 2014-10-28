Newspaper headlines: Migration, EU and Cameron jogger

"Dave the Brave came to the Commons to show us how tough he was," she starts. "First, to prepare us for the sheer scale of his courage, he told us he was also battling the forces of evil on Ebola, climate change and the Ukraine. Dave also showed us how he could laugh off the danger posed by a random jogger who ran into him earlier in the day when he was visiting the far-flung colony known as The Northern Powerhouse (as Leeds and all those other places up the M1 are now called)."