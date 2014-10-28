Newspaper headlines: Migration, EU and Cameron jogger
- Published
Migration and the UK's rocky relationship with the European Union are the dominant themes in Tuesday's papers.
The Daily Mail has an article written by former Home Secretary David Blunkett in which he says politicians cannot simply avoid the issue of immigration.
The paper says he insisted that some areas really are being "swamped" by migrants, in the wake of comments by Defence Secretary Michael Fallon at the weekend.
The Daily Telegraph reports that the Archbishop of Canterbury criticised politicians for voicing un-Christian and un-British rhetoric when speaking about immigration.
The paper says he made his comments as Mr Fallon apologised for claiming that some communities feel "swamped" and "under siege" by migrant workers.
The paper says refugee and human rights organisations "reacted with anger" to news that the UK will no longer support any more European search and rescue operations in the Mediterranean.
The groups say it will contribute to more people dying needlessly on Europe's doorstep - the government's line is that such operations simply encourage more people to attempt the dangerous sea crossing.
The Independent leads with a poll conducted for the paper that suggests a "huge surge" in support for UKIP, after the European Commission demand for an extra £1.7bn from the UK last week. It puts Nigel Farage's party on 19% with both Labour and the Conservatives on 30%. The paper says the results are a "major fillip for the anti-EU party" ahead of a by-election next month.
'Dave the Brave'
Many of the front pages capture the moment when jogger Dean Farley collided with the prime minister as he left an engagement in Leeds.
"The dozy jogger who crashed into David Cameron while out running will raise a wry smile from many," it comments. "But the serious breach of the prime minister's security should never have happened and certainly not at a time like this."
The Sun agrees, calling it a "security farce": "This was a deplorable breach of security about which the PM's police team should feel utterly ashamed. Our PM is always a target, whoever he or she might be. That's even when we are not at war with jihadists who have all but decapitated a soldier on a London street. This incident could have been catastrophic."
The Telegraph comments: "A curious aspect was a police decision to "de-arrest" the man after having arrested him. The word is odd. After all, Mr Cameron could not be de-shoved. Such acts of de-arresting, it turns out, date back to the 18th Century. Before that it was called disarresting, a thing Cardinal Wolsey considered in 1528. So the idea is old, but the word still seems - what can we say? - arresting."
Ann Treneman's parliamentary sketch in the Times describes how Mr Cameron returned to make a statement on last week's EU summit and THAT £1.7bn bill.
"Dave the Brave came to the Commons to show us how tough he was," she starts. "First, to prepare us for the sheer scale of his courage, he told us he was also battling the forces of evil on Ebola, climate change and the Ukraine. Dave also showed us how he could laugh off the danger posed by a random jogger who ran into him earlier in the day when he was visiting the far-flung colony known as The Northern Powerhouse (as Leeds and all those other places up the M1 are now called)."
'Shedding pounds'
Quentin Letts in the Mail writes of a "sticky" day for Mr Cameron: "The only good news for the prime minister was that the people attacking him most lustily yesterday were the pro-Brussels lot; Eurosceptic MPs were far kinder."
"What a difference a weekend makes," comments the Mail. "On Friday, David Cameron was blustering that the EU's demand for an extra £1.7bn had been sprung on him and the payment was 'not going to happen'. Today, as it emerges that ministers had been expecting the bill for months, he sounds markedly less defiant."
John Crace's sketch in the Guardian says Mr Cameron's arms started waving frantically as he failed to adequately explain why the bill that he hadn't expected was so much more than he had expected.
Analysis in the same paper by Nicholas Watt says a "wavering" PM may push Britain towards an EU exit.
"It is little over a month since David Cameron underwent a near-death experience in the Scottish independence referendum where his view remained unchanged from beginning to end," he says. "Now Tory MPs are wondering whether the prime minister is stumbling towards an EU referendum where he will end up campaigning for the outcome he had originally intended to defeat - a British exit from the EU."
Donald Macintyre, in the Independent, says the one consolation for Mr Cameron was that Tory Eurosceptics were delighted by his stand.
"In the short term this was fine," he writes. "But if he wants to stay in the EU, as he probably does, Cameron may find, as Dora Gaitskell said of her husband's famous '1,000 years of history' speech - also on Europe - that 'all the wrong people were cheering'."
Sky News economics editor Ed Conway, in the Times, likens the EU to a scenario in which the UK was run by local government and not from Westminster.
"The bad news is that this economic mess already exists a few miles from these shores, on the other side of the Channel," he says. "For Grimsby and Northumberland, think Germany and the Netherlands. For Stockport, think Spain, and for West Sussex, France."
The same paper has a cartoon headed "politician sheds pounds" - a reference to the slimmed-down former Lord Chancellor Lord Falconer - with David Cameron pouring money into a hole surrounded by the EU flag.
The Telegraph is puzzled by "a bizarre situation in which the EU's leaders constantly profess their desire for Britain to remain a member, yet behave in precisely the fashion most likely to bring that membership to an end".
Chocolate dropped
In other news, the Times reports that a mobile phone app that recognises birdsong is to be launched in time for the dawn chorus in the spring. The paper explains that people will be able to identify the birds they are hearing simply by recording them on their smartphone.
Also in the Times are the words that dictionary compliers Harper Collins say were once trending but went out of common use before their definitions could be included.
They include Cleggmania (the sudden apparition of Nick Clegg as a viable force in politics after Britain's first televised leaders' debate in 2010), smirting (flirting and smoking simultaneously), and Fauxminist (a person who makes an insincere pretence of feminism). However, adorkable - someone endearingly geeky - did make the cut.
The paper reports that chocolate-maker Cadbury has "ended a Christmas tradition for families across the country" after announcing it has stopped making chocolate coins wrapped in gold foil.
The reason, says the paper, is that shoppers have switched to supermarket own-brand versions of the product meaning Cadbury's sales have fallen.
The Telegraph notes: "The move by Cadbury, which was bought by Kraft, a US firm in 2010, left many lamenting the passing of a family tradition."
But a company spokesman tells the paper: "We are sorry to see the coins go, but that's business."
