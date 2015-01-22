Newspaper headlines: SNP English votes plan, Wolf Hall reviews and Chilcot anger

Disagreement between Whitehall and Washington over the publication of communications between Mr Blair and ex-US President George W Bush, along with the requirement to give those criticised a right of reply, has contributed to delays. But the Telegraph argues: "Whoever is culpable, all the delays and buck-passing smack of the Establishment protecting its own." As the Financial Times puts it: "The longer this exercise takes, the more likely it is that a sceptical public will come to the view that the report was 'sexed down' before it reached the printers."