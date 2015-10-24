The cyber-attack on phone and broadband provider TalkTalk prompts much concern in Saturday's papers amid speculation criminals have already gone to work with the customer details that have been hacked.

Furious customers, says the Times, have been reporting suspicious activity on their bank accounts, calls from fraudsters purporting to be from TalkTalk, and a series of phishing emails requesting further personal details.

The paper adds that TalkTalk, which admitted some of its customer data was not encrypted, is understood to have ignored a warning more than a year ago that its online security was lacking.

The Daily Telegraph and Daily Mail both claim TalkTalk customers were targeted by fraudsters even before the company realised it had been attacked on Wednesday.

Writing in the Mail, Edward Lucas, the author of a book about internet security, says the incident "highlights the scandalous complacency which still reigns in British business about cyber-security".

According to the Financial Times, other UK businesses are also at risk of further large-scale cyber attacks.

In its leader column, the Financial Times points to a recent survey which suggests nine out of 10 large UK companies have suffered an online security attack. "The ease with which hackers, whether for political or economic motives, breach firewalls and cause havoc, is a growing concern."

The Daily Mirror agrees the hacking of TalkTalk amounts to "another warning that in a connected age our personal data and privacy are at grave risk". The Mirror says TalkTalk must take full responsibility for not being able to repel the attack because the best way to protect customers' information is for companies to adopt fail-safe systems.

The Times says there are lessons for TalkTalk and other companies, but consumers also need to be far more vigilant. "No matter how good a company's protection arrangements, there is always a significant (and growing) danger that determined hackers will get through," it adds.

TalkTalk says it has received an email demanding a ransom from a group purporting to be behind the cyber-attack.

The Independent's crime correspondent Paul Peachey says there are still few clues to suggest whether it was a jihadist-inspired attack, a cover for a Russian-backed attempt to create economic mischief, or the work of a disaffected schoolboy.

"The growth of the market in hacking tools has allowed a new broad base of 'unskilled, entry-level' cyber criminals to launch attacks on a scale way beyond their own technical ability," he explains.

As Chinese President Xi Jinping leaves the UK after his state visit, attention turns to the events of the week and the multi-billion pound business deals struck.

Many papers opt to illustrate their reports of the final day of the state visit by reproducing the selfie photograph Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero took with President Xi and Prime Minister David Cameron.

The Financial Times believes it is hard to avoid the impression that President Xi's state visit marked a "momentous geopolitical shift - the moment when the existing global hegemon's closest ally bent its knee to the rising superpower".

In the Times, historian Niall Ferguson says David Cameron showed good judgement in seeking a strong bilateral relationship with the world's rising power. The government is "elegantly executing... a reorientation of UK foreign policy that is as much about geopolitics as it is about economics," he writes.

But the Guardian's diplomatic editor Julian Borger says public discussion of the geopolitical crises of the day were absent - he contends that neither the Chinese or British governments pretended the visit was anything more than a commercial arrangement between two consenting nations.

In the Daily Mail, Dominic Sandbrook suggests it would have been better if the UK-China relationship was "characterised by old-fashioned hard-headed realism, rather than the embarrassingly supine flattery". The Mail's leader column is doubtful the UK has gained as much from visit as the Chinese.

The Independent is concerned by rumours the arrest of a Chinese dissident who held up a banner outside an event attended by the president in London was influenced by Beijing. The Metropolitan Police, however, has rejected claims of "political manipulation", saying it had only worked "to facilitate peaceful protest".

Meanwhile, the Daily Express takes issue with reports that President Xi said he favoured the UK remaining a member of the EU. "He should keep his nose out of it. This is an issue for the British people to decide," it says.

The Times carries the news that the thousand-year-old tradition of placing acts of Parliament on vellum could be set to come to an end under proposals from the Commons administration committee.

Vellum, made from the hide of a calf, has traditionally been used for its durability, but there are plans to use archival paper in future.

The changes, which will save about £80,000 a year and are to be debated in the Commons, could lead to job losses at William Cowley, the UK's only manufacturer of vellum, says the paper.

A previous attempt to stop using vellum was abandoned in 1999 and in its leader column, the Times urges Parliament to "think again".

"Vellum connects this generation to its forebears not only in British history but in the classical civilisation where democracy has its roots", says the Times. Its very tradition is "surely reason enough to continue the practice".

