The prospect of Britons having to pay for visas to travel to Europe and a crackdown on white-collar crime make the front pages.

The Telegraph reports that Home Secretary Amber Rudd said she could not "rule out" the introduction of a scheme which would force those from outside the European Union to buy visas.

"The plan, being considered by EU nations, emerged over the weekend, and yesterday Ms Rudd suggested that Britain could be prepared to accept the visas as part of their Brexit negotiations," says the Telegraph.

"But she warned that the UK could retaliate and create a similar system if British citizens were hit with a charge. Critics have branded the scheme a "holiday tax" and called on Theresa May, the prime minister, to rule it out."

The Times notes that at present a visa to travel to the Schengen free-movement area, which the UK is not part of, costs 60 euros, about £50.

The Guardian says Ms Rudd said the possible need to apply for permission to travel under a visa waiver scheme being considered by the European Commission could not be discounted.

However, the Telegraph believes such a situation is unlikely because it would not be in the economic interests of the countries of the European Union to do so.

"For the union's remaining members to put in place bureaucratic obstacles to the entry of Britons would do significant harm to their economies, since some British tourists and business travellers might well be persuaded to go elsewhere," it comments.

"And that is without even considering the cost to the EU of any reciprocal British requirements on European citizens: it is hard to see a French government, for instance, being rewarded by voters for a policy that led to French bankers finding it harder to visit their offices in the City of London."

The Sun welcomes the prospect of work permits to control immigration from the European Union but describes the possibility of a new cost to travel to the EU as "far more concerning".

"It is no surprise spiteful Brussels wants to punish us for Brexit," it says. "But charging ordinary Brits to visit the Continent when countries such as Germany and France have had wide-open borders for decades is simply absurd."

Money-laundering, false accounting and fraud

The Times leads with a story that the other papers do not seem to have picked up on - a crackdown on what it calls white-collar crime.

The paper says new legislation will be brought forward to make company boards criminally responsible for a number of offences committed by their employees, including money-laundering, false accounting and fraud.

Image copyright Thinkstock Image caption Ministers are to push ahead with legislation to tackle "boardroom excess"

The Times reports: "At present companies are liable only for a failure to stop bribery.

"In future British businesses could be prosecuted for the actions of their staff in crimes such as Libor manipulation. The move will bring Britain more into line with the tough approach to white-collar crime in the United States."

Attorney General Jeremy Wright told a symposium last week in Cambridge on economic crime that ministers would consult on the plans with a view to introducing legislation.

David Green, director of the Serious Fraud Office, said at the same conference an offence of "failure to prevent economic crime" would significantly increase prosecutors' reach in cases where a company should be held to account for the conduct of people associated with it, says the Times.

Archers grips the nation (but beware the spoiler!)

It was the storyline that gripped fans of Radio 4 soap The Archers - culminating in the trial of the character of Helen Titchener over the stabbing of her abusive husband.

There is much coverage in the papers so perhaps they - and the next few paragraphs of this blog - are best avoided if you are aiming to avoid spoilers before catching up with that episode.

Helen was cleared of attempted murder at the end of the first hour-long episode in the 65-year history of the programme on Sunday evening.

The Telegraph says: "She has become a figurehead for the plight of domestic abuse victims after plunging a knife into the stomach of her controlling and abusive husband.

"And last night The Archers' Helen Titchener, nee Archer, struck a blow for the cause as she was cleared of attempted murder and wounding with intent in a trial followed by millions of listeners."

Image copyright Julia Quenzler/PA Image caption The verdicts were read out by the jury foreman voiced by Nigel Havers

As the Times describes: "After a pregnant pause that lingered over the airwaves, the foreman of the jury stood up and the nation learnt whether Helen Titchener would be acquitted of attempted murder or go to jail in one of drama's biggest miscarriages of justice.

For the Guardian: "In the fictional world of Ambridge, it was the trial of the century. In the real world, away from the rural idyll of The Archers, it has inspired column inches, hashtags, fundraising campaigns and debates on domestic violence."

The Mail says the country seemed to breathe a collective sigh of relief and flocked to Twitter to share their joy, as The Archers became one of the most talked about topics on social media.

The Express says millions of listeners were glued to their radios as Helen, played by Louiza Patikas, was sensationally cleared.

Mars in 70 days

The Times reports that an engine that appears to defy the laws of physics will be tested in space 15 years after it was invented by British satellite engineer Roger Shawyer.

The paper says Mr Shawyer's electromagnetic propulsion (EM) drive is said to produce thrust without propellant so effectively it could get a team of astronauts to Mars in 70 days.

"The Cannae drive - named after a remark in Star Trek that 'ye cannae change the laws of physics' - is a hollow metal pillbox pumped full of microwaves," explains the Times.

"As the waves bounce around in the sealed box, tiny grooves in one side are supposed to scatter them so they end up pushing more at one end, resulting in a small amount of thrust.

"In theory this effect could be enough to solve the biggest problem in space travel. At the moment, getting something as small as a golf ball out of the Earth's gravitational field takes a great quantity of rocket fuel.

"To make a craft go faster more propellant is needed. Mr Shawyer's EM drive would allow spaceships to accelerate to great speeds with minimal propellant."

If it works, says the Times, it will be mankind's best hope of visiting the stars - but other physicists have described it as "mumbo jumbo".