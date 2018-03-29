Image copyright LNP Image caption John Worboys was jailed in 2009 for a string of sex attacks on women

The fallout from the black-cab rapist John Worboys case is covered by most of the papers.

The Daily Telegraph says Justice Secretary David Gauke is facing calls to resign - after Worboys' victims accused him of a "disgusting" attempt to divert blame for his department's failings in the case.

It adds that Mr Gauke refused to apologise directly to the women for the Ministry of Justice's mistakes.

In an editorial, the Daily Mirror describes Mr Gauke's position as "shaky" - saying he has failed to show sound judgement.

The Daily Mail claims the parole system is in crisis after the High Court's ruling, which it says has sparked fears that it is not fit for purpose.

The Sun describes the ruling as a victory for Worboys' victims and a victory for "the free press" - which it says fought against Parole Board decisions being kept secret.

In its analysis, the Guardian says it is clear that Nick Hardwick was forced to resign as chairman of the Parole Board - a move it describes as the biggest criminal justice sacking since Michael Howard's involvement in the dismissal of the prison's chief, Derek Lewis.

The resignation of the head of the Labour Party's disputes panel is covered on the New Statesman's website.

It says Christine Shawcroft has become the first casualty of what it calls Labour's "new civil war".

It adds that her resignation will put further pressure on "intra-left relations" in the party - with one senior Corbynite source telling their reporter that unhelpful leaks are coming from "inside the house".

The Guido Fawkes blog adds that Ms Shawcroft is a key ally of Jeremy Corbyn and remains a member of Labour's National Executive Committee.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Boris Johnson on Brexit: "We can't arrive soon enough"

Writing in the Daily Express to mark one year until Brexit, the foreign secretary, Boris Johnson, says Britain will re-engage with the rest of the world.

He says we are heading towards Brexit like an "unstoppable express" and "we can't arrive soon enough".

He concludes by saying that "our national journey out of the EU is almost over" and "a glorious view awaits".

But, in its editorial, the Guardian takes a more pessimistic approach.

It says the troubling reality is that, outside of the EU, Britain will be worse off in economic terms under every scenario.

It asserts that leaving the EU will not enhance Britain's place in the world - it will damage it.

Image copyright AFP/Getty Images Image caption North Korean leader Kim Jong-un met China's president Xi Jinping

There is analysis of Kim Jong-un's visit to China in several papers.

Writing the The Times, Roger Boyes says the North Korean leader took the slow train to Beijing and the fast track to respectability.

He says Mr Kim's main aim appears to be to guarantee the long-term survival of his regime - which ultimately means finding a way to evict US troops from South Korea and Japan.

He notes that this strategic goal is also shared with China, which wants to reduce the influence of America in the Far East.

The Financial Times says the dynamic of the meeting of the two leaders was similar to a father chastising an errant son.

It adds that the two-day visit was a coup for China, which portrayed it as the prodigal son returning to the fold.