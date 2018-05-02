"Showdown" is the word chosen by the Daily Mirror, the Daily Mail, and The Times to describe today's meeting of Theresa May and her senior cabinet ministers to discuss Brexit. Specifically, they will talk about what will replace the Customs Union with the EU.

The Daily Mail says Mrs May is being urged to ditch her preferred plan for a "customs partnership", after backbench Eurosceptics presented her with what the paper calls "a bombshell analysis" showing it could not work. The Daily Telegraph says the document "dismantles" her arguments and quotes one minister as saying her decision will be "a critical moment in our nation's history".

Image copyright Victoria Jones/PA Wire Image caption The papers are preparing for a showdown between Theresa May and her cabinet over a post-Brexit customs deal

But the Guardian thinks Theresa May will try to head off the rebellion by delaying a final decision. It quotes Number 10 sources as denying that the Prime Minister will - as they put it - "boot out" one of the options. Instead, it says, work will continue on both.

Writing in The Times, Daniel Finkelstein says some kind of compromise on customs arrangements will be necessary. "It's fine to be angry about this", he says, "and to argue that it defies the will of the voters. It's fine, but it's pointless."

The Independent says campaigners against corruption have welcomed new rules designed to make tax havens more transparent as a "huge win". The paper says that, after trying to block plans to lift secrecy about the ownership of off-shore firms, the government "caved in" yesterday because of the risk of a revolt by Conservative MPs.

The Daily Mirror hails the measures as a "great victory against dodgers, money launderers and the corrupt".

The Financial Times reports that Caribbean territories have responded angrily, accusing the London government of "imperial over-reach". The FT quotes senior figures in the British Virgin Islands saying the UK has "shot itself in the foot".

The Daily Telegraph also focuses on what it calls the "furious backlash" from overseas territories. It says they fear the measures will damage their economies, already struggling after a series of devastating hurricanes.

But the Guardian's editorial - while pointing out that the bill is far from perfect, and doesn't cover the Channel Islands or the Isle of Man - says this is a move in the right direction.

There is criticism of RBS for announcing that it is closing more than 150 branches with the loss of nearly 800 jobs. The Times quotes unions calling the bank's management shambolic while the Daily Star calls branch closures "a slap in the face for customers from the thoughtless fat cats".

In its editorial, the Daily Mirror calls the closures "shameful" and urges ministers to call RBS bosses to account, saying they should "halt this madness".

Image copyright The Royal Mint/PA Wire Image caption The new royal coin has caused a stir among the papers

There are plenty of Royal souvenirs on offer in the papers, but there is mockery for a £5 coin unveiled yesterday by the Royal Mint to mark Prince Harry's wedding to Meghan Markle.

The Sun says the picture needs "a small change", describing the image of Harry as like a young Bruce Forsyth. The Daily Telegraph says it's hard to accept the Mint's assertion that the couple are shown "gazing lovingly" at each other.

The Daily Mirror calls in an expert to advise readers that such items are "of the finest quality" -- but also cautions that "they are unlikely to be a lucrative investment".