The IT failure that could have led to the premature deaths of up to 270 women because they weren't invited for their routine breast cancer screening leads most of the newspapers.

The Daily Telegraph describes it as the biggest cancer scandal in the history of the NHS. The Daily Express has the headline: "Condemned to die by computer glitch".

The Daily Mail calls the error a "betrayal of 450,000 women" - referring to the total number who were left out of the screening. The Times says campaigners have demanded that the NHS hire hundreds of extra staff or send women abroad to get the delayed checks done.

The Spectator website asks how on earth the mistake - dating back to 2009 - was missed for so long. This is an example of the way that governments and public services, even when they are trying to do good, can inadvertently wreck people's lives, it adds.

Image copyright EPA Image caption The papers claim Sajid Javid delivered the fatal blow to Theresa May's post-Brexit customs arrangement plan

Elsewhere, the papers widely report that it was the intervention of the new home secretary, Sajid Javid, that - in the words of The Times - delivered the fatal blow to Theresa May's favoured option for a post-Brexit customs arrangement.

The Daily Telegraph reports that, at yesterday's meeting of the cabinet's Brexit sub-committee, Mr Javid proved crucial in swinging the argument towards the proposal put forward by Leave-supporting Ministers.

His predecessor, Amber Rudd - the Daily Mail says - had been expected to back Mrs May, giving the prime minister a majority. According to the Daily Express, one source claimed Mrs May was visibly shocked when Mr Javid's intervention confirmed that she had lost the room.

The Guardian says Mr Javid staked out his independence from her just days after replacing Ms Rudd. The Politics Home website says Mrs May's authority has been dealt a fresh blow.

According to the main story in the Financial Times, Britain wants to sabotage the EU's Galileo satellite navigation project by disrupting the transfer of sensitive encryption technology. It says the chancellor, Philip Hammond, has proposed that the UK should seek retribution if Brussels blocks British companies from sensitive parts of the project after Brexit.

The Times reports that two months after the poisoning of the former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia, officials have yet to identify any suspects and parts of Salisbury still look like a crime scene. The paper has learnt that traces of the nerve agent used in the attack were found at the foot of Mr Skripal's front door - as well as the door handle. This, it adds, has raised the possibility that specks of novichok had been on the shoes of the Skripals - potentially widening the scope of a "novichok trail" around the city.

Image copyright Ben Birchall/PA Wire Image caption The papers are predicting the hottest May day bank holiday on record

Finally, it's not often that the papers tell their readers to expect a warm and sunny bank holiday - and the Sun goes further by reporting that the May day bank holiday looks likely to be the hottest since records began. It says temperatures in the south of England are forecast to reach the high 20s.

The Daily Mail says it's set to be a heatwave weekend.

Get ready to swelter, the Daily Express says, as a bank holiday belter is on the way.