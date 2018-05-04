Several papers feature photographs of the Labour leader, Jeremy Corbyn, arriving to cast his votes in north London, during Thursday's local elections.

The Financial Times said Labour was hoping to take control of local councils across the capital from the Conservatives.

The Daily Telegraph and The Sun both feature pictures of Mr Corbyn with his hands clasped together, as if in prayer, outside a polling station in Islington. The Daily Telegraph said he looked to be invoking help from above while The Sun said: "We're praying it doesn't happen."

The Times leads with the bullying allegations against John Bercow and reports that he's determined to "keep buggering on" as Commons speaker. The paper says Mr Bercow has warned he would have to be forced from office but did not believe there was an appetite among MPs to try to oust him.

The Daily Telegraph said the latest allegations of "intemperate outbursts" made by former Black Rod David Leakey do intensify the pressure on Mr Bercow.

The Guardian said Britain is launching a new drive to strengthen an anti-Russian alliance. It reports that the UK will use a series of international summits this year to call for a comprehensive strategy to combat Russian disinformation and to urge a rethink about traditional diplomatic dialogue with Moscow. It says the move is a reaction to the Kremlin's aggressive campaign of denials over the use of chemical weapons in Salisbury and in the Syrian town of Douma.

The Daily Star reports on the £100,000 "Big Fat Gypsy Burglar Funeral" of Henry Vincent, who was stabbed to death by a pensioner as he attempted to rob him at Hither Green in London last month.

The Times said the "career criminal" was laid to rest in "a hail of obscenities and punches". The Daily Telegraph said proceedings turned ugly shortly after the service, with some of the mourners attacking members of the media.

The Sun reports that Henry Vincent's father, Henry Vincent senior, held a photo of his son as he stuck two fingers up to photographers and shouted: "The king is dead."

The Times reports that a new blood test could make it much easier and cheaper to identify children with peanut allergies. The paper said the new test, which looks for indicators of a disease or biomarkers, had a 98% accuracy rate in trials. The Times said the blood test is five times cheaper than the current skin-prick test which often results in over-diagnosis of food allergies.

And finally, The Daily Mail tells us something many have long suspected - that stress really does make us go grey. The paper said researchers at Alabama University in the US have found that when the body becomes stressed, our immune system mounts a defensive response triggering changes in the hair follicles which produce colour, making them turn white or silver. The paper says that as well as "turning off" hair colour, stress can also lead to discoloured skin, a condition experienced by Michael Jackson.