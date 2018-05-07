Image copyright Getty Images

The Financial Times says Theresa May is prepared to risk "a furious Eurosceptic backlash" by pushing ahead with her preferred plan for a hybrid customs arrangement when the UK leaves the EU.

It says the prime minister's decision to despatch the Business Secretary Greg Clark to make the case for her customs partnership yesterday appeared to be part of a coordinated push by pro-European Tories and business leaders - a suggestion dismissed as "nonsense" by No 10.

An unnamed ally of Theresa May is quoted as saying her team will be "working flat out to persuade cabinet doubters" of the merits of her plans.

In a lead editorial, the Daily Mail sees things differently. It points out that Theresa May made it clear in her Sun on Sunday article that she will pull Britain out of the customs union. It suggests Greg Clark was working in cahoots with the "Europhile" CBI to throw doubt on her resolve and revive "Project Fear".

But it says Theresa May should trust her instincts, take heart from the surge in support the Tories gained in Leave-backing areas in last week's local elections - and tell her critics to "like it or lump it".

The Times says the determination of Brussels to take a tough line on Brexit is influenced by fears of a future Labour government led by Jeremy Corbyn.

The paper says it's spoken to senior European officials who have expressed concern that Labour could approve state subsidies for key industries, giving Britain an unfair competitive advantage.

Image copyright Family handout Image caption Rhyhiem Ainsworth Barton, 17, was shot dead in London

"Bloodbath on our streets" is the headline on the front page of the Daily Express. It describes what it calls a weekend of violence in which a horrifying string of incidents left three dead - and two boys, one aged 13, with gunshot wounds.

In an editorial, it says there is no end to the slaughter - and it makes a link to the sunny bank holiday weather which, it says, is bringing young people out on to the streets with all the associated problems.

Get news from the BBC in your inbox, each weekday morning

"A travesty of of the democratic practices he purports to embrace" is how the Daily Telegraph characterises the election in March that returned Vladimir Putin to office. Its editorial points out that Mr Putin - who will be inaugurated as Russia's president today - will come close to matching Stalin's many years in power if he sees out what is his fourth term.

The election may have been rigged, the paper says, but President Putin remains popular because he is seen as someone able to restore national pride and confront Russia's enemies. But his country might have far fewer of them were he not there.

Evidence of wrongdoing will force Donald Trump out of the White House before 2020, according to the lawyer for the adult movie actress Stormy Daniels.

In an interview with the Guardian, Michael Avenatti says he doesn't know how the president will spin his departure, but he firmly believes Mr Trump won't be able to survive the balance of his term in office. Stormy Daniels claims she had a sexual encounter with Mr Trump before he became president - he denies it took place.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Michael Avenatti believes Mr Trump will not survive his entire term in office

Alan Shearer is among the sporting figures sending their best wishes to Sir Alex Ferguson, who remains in intensive care after suffering a brain haemorrhage.

Writing in The Sun, the former England captain says Sir Alex was a fearsome competitor to come up against and made the Premier League what it is - the most watched competition around the world. His message to the former Manchester United manager is "keep fighting".