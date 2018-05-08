Image copyright PA

The plight of rail travellers confused by a pricing system they fear is ripping them off is the main front page story for the Times and the Daily Telegraph.

The Times asks why it's taken so long to sort out the chaos and calls current price discrepancies "scandalous".

Paul Plummer, the head of the industry body, the Rail Delivery Group, admits in a piece for the Telegraph that customers deserve better.

"NHS cuts will kill kids" declares the headline on the front page of the Daily Mirror.

The paper reports fears that a shortage of specialist doctors and nurses could lead to the closure of paediatric services at the Pilgrim Hospital in Boston, Lincolnshire.

The local NHS Trust says it is working hard to avoid moving services and "this isn't about saving money, it's about safety".

The Financial Times says hundreds of staff in the government's Department for International Trade are set to lose their jobs because of a budget squeeze.

A source has told the paper that the job cuts will affect other officials in places such as China and India who help British companies sell their goods abroad.

The Times claims the Premier League has for years been secretly arranging fixtures so that none of the top six clubs meet on the first or final weekends of the football season to please broadcasters and to boost attendances at matches.

The arrangement is revealed in a tender document that the league provided to broadcasters.

The Arsenal Supporters' Trust tells the paper that all clubs should be treated equally and fans who attend matches should be the priority - rather than TV viewers.

Many of the papers - including the Mail, the Mirror, the Sun and the Express - tell the story of a couple who were due to marry in Zimbabwe when they were attacked by a crocodile which almost severed the woman's arm.

Zanele Ndlovu had to have the limb amputated after the attack which happened during a canoeing trip on the Zambezi River.

But just five days after the attack, on the day they had planned, she married her fiancee, Jamie Fox, at a hospital chapel.

After a spate of violent deaths on the streets of London, the papers consider what can be done about violent crime.

The Daily Telegraph says regaining control of the streets must be the top priority for the new Home Secretary, Sajid Javid.

It believes restricting police powers to stop and search has been a mistake.

The Guardian says policing cuts have not helped but there is no single solution. It urges politicians to remain focused on the problem.

Police officers combed the cordoned area in south London where 17-year-old Rhyhiem Ainsworth Barton was shot dead

On its front page, the Daily Express says shootings over the bank holiday weekend have prompted calls for more armed police to be deployed in what it describes as "gun crime hotspots".

The Sun says gangs are deliberately recruiting children under 10 because they are too young to prosecute.

It says the number of violent crimes by under-10s, including knife attacks and robberies, rose by 38% last year.

The Mail says the Metropolitan Police has spent £1m on secretly training two dogs which can be parachuted out of helicopters to hunt down terrorists in case of a marauding attack.

Dale, a German Shepherd (l) and PD Gray, a Dutch Herder/Malinois cross (r) with their National Police Dog Trial trophies.

The Belgian Malinois, which look like small German Shepherd dogs, each have their own handler and are on call 24 hours a day.

The breed is used by the US Navy Seals, who take them on operations. Now the Met hopes to expand its pilot scheme so that all the eight counter-terrorism units can use them during raids.