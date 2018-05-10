Image copyright PA

The Daily Telegraph reports that the NHS is planning to ask 999 callers to show live video footage of their injuries before they decide whether to send an ambulance.

Under the scheme, the paper says callers will be told to turn their phone cameras towards the patient allowing medics to assess how urgently they need help, and in turn, ease the growing pressure on the emergency services.

Patients' groups have raised concerns about the safety of the initiative - which is being trialled in areas of England - suggesting that people who don't own smartphones could lose out.

The health service also provides the lead story for the Guardian, which says hospitals and doctor's surgeries will no longer share patients' details with the Home Office.

Ministers have agreed to suspend the controversial practice which was a key element of the government's so-called "hostile environment" approach to illegal immigration.

The paper says the U-turn came after MPs and doctors' groups warned that the checks were scaring some patients away from seeking medical treatment.

Brexit dominates the front pages of the Express and the Daily Mail, which quotes senior Conservatives who want to rein in the powers of the House of Lords to stop what it calls "out of control" peers wrecking the government's EU Withdrawal Bill.

Following the latest in a string of 14 defeats for the legislation, the Express says it is a battle between "the will of the people" and the "highest ranking members of the British aristocracy" - some of whom, the paper says, receive farming subsidies from the EU for their country estates.

The Sun features an interview with the husband of Barbara Windsor, revealing that she's been diagnosed with Alzheimer's.

Scott Mitchell tells the paper that the Carry On actress has kept the disease secret since they were first told in 2014 but her symptoms have grown worse in recent weeks.

He said he was speaking out to help other families dealing with Alzheimer's, and to end speculation about his wife's deteriorating health.

Soured 'bromance'

In France, Le Figaro forecasts a "transatlantic cold snap" with a new chill in relations between the two countries since President Trump "turned his back" on his allies.

The New Statesman reflects on how quickly the "bromance" between Mr Trump and President Macron has soured.

The lesson for America's European allies is clear: Even when you choose to play the diplomatic game on Trump's own terms - like Mr Macron and Boris Johnson - "he is still liable to ignore you, no matter how high the stakes".

For the New York Times it is a "familiar, humiliating" pattern. European leaders cajole, argue and beg - and the president chooses not to listen.

Image copyright AFP/ Getty Images

The Washington Post argues that Mr Trump is becoming more and more confident in what it calls his "gut-driven" approach to international relations, believing he has blown away the old arguments for caution and consistency with both Iran and North Korea.

Britain's response to President Trump's withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal is the lead story in the Times.

Under the headline "Europe hits back", the paper says the government is drawing up measures with France and Germany to protect companies which do business with Iran from the threat of US sanctions.

The Politico website says Europe is "punching back", with officials in Brussels "scrambling" to pull together a response.

Germany's Der Spiegel says the EU is facing an "almost unsolvable" diplomatic challenge - stuck between "a bomb and a hard place".

The Independent says Labour is in the midst of a row over Brexit with five of its MPs demanding that Jeremy Corbyn supports their call for a new referendum on the final deal.

Writing exclusively for the paper, the MPs argue that leaving the single market will "devastate family living standards" in their north-east constituencies.

Image copyright Empics/PA

Finally, the Guardian reports that White House diplomacy has sunk to a new low with the news that Donald Trump's five-star golf resort on the Ayrshire coast has banned the sale of Irn-Bru.

The ban came to light after guests asked for the bright orange drink to be served at an event, but were told it wouldn't be possible because it might stain the carpets.