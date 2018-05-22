Image copyright Getty Images

Many papers are leading on the first anniversary of the Manchester bombing. The city's mayor, Andy Burnham, is interviewed in the Daily Mirror. He explains how he felt "sick to the pit of his stomach" when he received news of the attack, and says the hours that followed were the darkest he'd ever experienced. In its leader, The Express refers to the "bravery and fortitude" of people in Manchester, and their determination "to make some good come from such a great evil".

The website, Huffpost UK, has the headline: "The mental scars remain." It explains that many of the people who witnessed the explosion still suffer from insomnia, extreme anxiety, and survivors' guilt. The online edition of the Manchester Evening News gives advice about how to cope with the emotions stirred up by the anniversary. It suggests among other things that people spend time with friends and family, and limit their use of social media.

Several papers focus on the delay in granting the Chelsea Football Club owner, Roman Abramovich, a visa to enter the UK. The Financial Times quotes a spokesman for President Putin, saying that Russian business executives are facing "various manifestations of unfair and unfriendly treatment". But the Sun thinks the approach is justified, saying that "no-one should now be too rich or famous to escape scrutiny before their visa to visit Britain is renewed".

The front page headline in the Times is "Google identifies rape victims". It reports that when search terms about several rape cases were typed into the browser, its auto-complete function revealed the alleged victims' names, contrary to UK law. But a spokeswoman for Google tells the paper: "We don't allow these kinds of auto-complete predictions or related searches that violate laws or our own policies, and we have removed the examples we've been made aware of in this case".

The Daily Mail turns its attention to the start of the Grenfell Tower Inquiry yesterday. It believes that "no-one could fail to have been moved by the heartrending stories of loved ones lost, and promising lives cut so tragically short" by the fire last June. The Sun is one of several papers to highlight a stillborn baby, Logan Gomes, who it calls "the tiniest victim of Grenfell". The Mirror called the testimony heartbreaking and harrowing, and said the families' struggle for justice was about building a better Britain for everyone, not just a privileged few.

In the Telegraph, the Environment Secretary Michael Gove and the Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt, explain the thinking behind the government's new strategy to cut pollution. They argue that Brexit will allow the UK to go "further and faster than the EU in reducing human exposure to damaging pollution".

Finally, the Star leads on the revelation by the comedian, Peter Kay, that he is working on a new TV sitcom. The paper says that Sian Gibson, who appeared alongside the star in the hit series, Car Share, will be in the show. The paper's leader concludes that "Kay is one of the best comedians of a generation and this fantastic news is sure to delight his huge fan base".