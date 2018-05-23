Image caption Environment Secretary Michael Gove has accused Chancellor Philip Hammond of being "short-sighted" over Brexit in a letter to Cabinet colleagues, the Daily Telegraph reports. The prominent Brexiter has blamed the Treasury for a defeat in the House of Lords last week which could force the government to retain EU environmental protections after Brexit.

Image caption The Daily Mirror says Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson wants his own jet for Brexit business. It says the minister says that scheduled flights are not good enough on his trade talk tour of South America.

Image caption Bank of England governor Mark Carney has claimed that Brexit has cost households at least £900 a year, and the UK's economy is £40bn smaller as a result, the Times reports. His comments have been criticised by prominent Brexiters such as Boris Johnson. The paper also features an investigation claiming that councils have failed to monitor taxi drivers criminal records, despite handing out thousands of licences.

Image caption Home Secretary Sajid Javid will tell the Police Federation he knows they feel "stretched, overburdened and not sufficiently rewarded" in his first speech to the body since replacing Amber Rudd, the Metro reports. He will also refer to his brother Bas, who is a chief superintendent with West Midlands Police.

Image caption Like a number of the national newspapers, the i features a prominent picture of commemorations in Manchester, a year after the bombing which claimed the lives of 22 people. Its headline reads "United we stand".

Image caption The Daily Mail says the House of Lords is "wrong to thwart Brexit", after commissioning a poll of its readers on their opinions of the Upper House.

Image caption The Financial Times reports Republicans are mounting a rebellion over Donald Trump's plans to rescue Chinese telecoms firm ZTE, after it was accused of selling sensitive hardware to Iran and North Korea. Also on the front page of the paper is news that Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg has spoken at the European Parliament in an attempt to quell concerns of the firm's handling of a data leak scandal.

Image caption The Daily Express's front page features a campaign to get the government to install a minister dedicated to the interests of 12 million pensioners. It launches the campaign saying "the generation behind Britain's post-war prosperity is now neglected, exploited and even vilified".

Image caption The Daily Star says temperatures in pars of the UK will be up to 29C over the bank holiday weekend. It adds motorists have been warned that it could lead to 13-hours of traffic misery for some.

Commemorations of the Manchester Arena bombing feature on a number of front pages. The front page of the i shows people observing a minute's silence, accompanied by the headline "united we stand". The word united features in much of the coverage.

The Guardian talks of the city uniting in grief and music to commemorate the victims. The Daily Express describes Manchester as a city united in the face of sickening cowardice, while the Daily Mirror says it was united in love for the lost and for life.

The Daily Telegraph reports that the Grenfell Tower inquiry descended into chaos yesterday as a woman collapsed and people fled the room in tears when footage of the burning building was shown without warning. The Guardian believes the incident highlighted just how raw emotions are less than a year after the fire, and the challenge facing the inquiry team and the survivors. The Times supports the decision to allow relatives to describe the impact the disaster has had on them. The personal testimonies, argues the paper, will remind the retired judge and his panel, and the rest of the country, that this was more than a technical tragedy.

According to the Financial Times, Marks and Spencer decided to step up its shop closure programme after finding that a high proportion of customers tended to use alternative branches rather than abandoning the brand altogether when their local store shut. Nils Pratley in the Guardian questions whether the company's plans to reduce floor space devoted to clothing and homeware go far enough, when it expects a third of its sales to be online by 2022.

Boris Johnson's suggestion that ministers should get a new plane is given short shrift by the Mirror. The foreign secretary says the aircraft could help them drum up business globally as Britain prepares for Brexit. The paper accuses him of delusions of grandeur and of completely losing the plot. But a source close to Mr Johnson said it was incorrect to say he wanted his own plane.

Finally, the Daily Mail tells how a couple, who divorced four decades ago because of her love for her 10 cats, have remarried, even though she now has 40 of them. Trevor Howes says he decided to get back in touch with his former wife, Marlene, after seeing a television programme about her. He is now more relaxed about the pets, but for the time being they will live separately, with his home about 30 miles away. However he's confessed that he's now open to the idea of them sharing a house.