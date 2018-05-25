Image caption The Guardian leads with news that Donald Trump has cancelled a planned summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, warning that the US military was "ready if necessary". The cancellation is seen as an abrupt decision by allies in the region, and an escalation of friction between the two countries, which was appearing to ease.

Image caption The Times also leads on Donald Trump's cancellation of talks with North Korea. The paper makes reference to the letter he sent Mr Kim, which he later tweeted. It says the letter "veered between threats of military and entreaties to the North Korean dictator to schedule another summit" after cancelling a planned meeting in Singapore.

Image caption The i's front page simply reads "North Korea peace talks cancelled", in reference to the ongoing situation with the USA and North Korea. The paper adds that Mr Trump "feared embarrassment if talks backfired".

Image caption Strategic failures in the fire service contributed to the death toll in the Grenfell Tower fire according to a group of survivors, the Daily Telegraph reports. The survivors questioned the time it took for the London Fire Brigade to withdraw advice for residents to stay put in their flats and await rescue, rather than evacuate.

Image caption The Metro leads with news that a couple obsessed with an ex-Boyzone singer have been found guilty of murdering their French au pair and burning her body in the garden. Sabrina Kouider and Ouissem Medouni were convinced Sophie Lionnet was plotting to abuse people in their home, with the help of singer Mark Walton. They tortured Ms Lionnet before her charred body was found at a house in south-west London on 20 September.

Image caption The governor of the Bank of England has warned of the dangers of a "disruptive Brexit" after a day of bickering about the UK's relationship with the EU in Brussels, the Financial Times reports. Mark Carney said the UK's central bank would be forced to take exceptional measures if the Brexit "transition isn't smooth".

Image caption The Daily Express previews a piece written by Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson in its paper. In the paper he warns of "increasing aggression from resurgent Russia" and that "old threats are returning to haunt us".

Image caption Hollywood actor Morgan Freeman has been accused of sexual misconduct by eight women, the Daily Mirror reports. The 80-year-old said: "I apologise to anyone who felt uncomfortable or disrespected, that was never my intent."

Image caption An army sergeant who tried to murder his wife by tampering with her parachute has been found guilty, the Sun reports. Emile Cilliers was plagued with debt and wanted to kill his wife Victoria for the life insurance money, and to start a new llife with his lover. Victoria Cilliers survived a 4,000ft (1,200m) fall at Netheravon airfield in Wiltshire in 2015.

Image caption Former Brazilian international Ronaldinho is allegedly planning to marry his "two fiancees", according to reports in the Daily Star.

Several papers lead with the news that a summit between the United States and North Korea has been cancelled. "The most improbable Nobel Prize since Henry Kissinger's has slipped through Donald Trump's fingers" says the i's editor. Oliver Duff says the president has displayed a lack of common sense, but adds that China is partly to blame. The Times, which also leads on the story, picks up on this angle. It says Mr Trump suggested that Beijing was using its influence over North Korea as leverage in trade negotiations with America. For its part China Daily, the country's English language paper, accuses Washington of ratcheting up the threat against Kim Jong-un with comments designed to spook him. It calls for all parties to continue to talk, despite the cancellation of next month's meeting.

Image copyright Getty Images

The Daily Telegraph leads with criticism of the way the fire brigade handled the Grenfell disaster. Some survivors of the blaze tell the paper that lives could have been saved if residents had been told to evacuate the building earlier, rather than being advised to stay put. In its editorial, the Telegraph says this illustrates that there is likely to have been more than one single failure at Grenfell, and it criticises attempts by some to develop what it calls "a political narrative" around the tragedy. The brigade says it cannot comment ahead of the inquiry. But the Conservative group leader on the London Assembly, Gareth Bacon, praises firefighters for conducting themselves with great distinction.

Image copyright Getty Images

The New York Times says investigators who are on the verge of charging Harvey Weinstein travelled to the UK and Canada to interview some witnesses. But it warns that the prosecution will face many hurdles and that Mr Weinstein will be armed with expensive lawyers and private investigators. The film producer denies having non-consensual sex.

Image copyright EPA

"So much for the Brexodus" is the front page headline of the Daily Mail, which analyses the latest population figures. It forecasts that England's population will hit 60 million in a decade and that most of the growth will be from migration, even with the projected fall in the number of EU migrants after Brexit. The paper calls the increase "unsustainable" and warns the government against abandoning its immigration target.

A Guardian investigation says football tickets are being touted online in vast numbers. It says the websites are able to ignore a law banning the practice because they're based overseas. A ticket for the Arsenal-Milan Europa League game which originally sold for £28 went on the websites for £238. A seat at the Leicester-Chelsea FA Cup match was touted for £167. The paper says mass reselling undermines fan segregation, and was blamed for disturbances during a match between Arsenal and the German team FC Cologne.

Image copyright Getty Images

Prince Philip is described as the "iron duke" in the Sun which says he attended the Royal Wedding despite falling and cracking a rib days earlier. In the article, a royal insider is quoted as saying the Duke of Edinburgh refused to use a stick despite the injury and his recent hip operation. The royal biographer, Penny Junor, tells the paper his efforts were "completely heroic".